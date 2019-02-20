Residential street off Scalby Road damaged by lorry trying to reverse

The entrance to a residential street just off Scalby Road has been damaged by a lorry trying to reverse.

The A171 is currently closed for sewage work. Despite the presence of road closed signs, cars are still driving up to the junction with Newby Farm Road where they can no longer proceed.

The street sign has been demolished.

A resident said: "What's happening is that vehicles are still coming down Scalby Road, realising the road is closed and reversing back into Newby Farm Road to drive back. This morning a lorry trying to reverse demolished a lamppost, a tree and the street sign, it completely uprooted it.

"Someone is going to have to come and fix the lamppost because there's live electric wires hanging out."

The incident happened between 6am and 7am. Despite this being the first instance in which damage was caused, since the road shut on Monday, cars and lorries have often been seen using the road to reverse.

"I think it's ridiculous that people are ignoring the road signs but having said that, the Newby parish clerk spoke to the highways site manager this morning because they have signs saying the road is closed at Codyhill lane. It's not closed at Codyhill lane, it's closed before that.

"There's also signs to say that the Jet petrol station is open as usual, which it is, but people think they can drive there when they can't because the road is closed. There are road signs but it's a case of whether people think they're clear enough."