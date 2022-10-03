RNLI urges dog walkers to keep pets on lead near Yorkshire cliff edges
The RNLI is urging dog-owners on the Yorkshire coast to keep their pets on a lead when walking near fast-flowing rivers or cliff edges, and to take care in dark and slippery conditions.
The warning comes from Steve Instance, Community Safety Partner for the RNLI, who said: “‘If your dog goes in the water, please don’t go in after them.
"Instead, move to a place where your dog could get to easily and call them.
"They will probably get out by themselves.
"However, if you’re worried, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”
The charity is also asking dog walkers to check the tide times before they head to the Yorkshire coast, and to plan their trip accordingly to give them enough time to return to safety.
If you do find yourself in trouble, or see someone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.