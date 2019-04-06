Sale of new Cleveland Way print by Joe Cornish to raise funds for mountain rescue teams

Sales of a new limited edition print of the Cleveland Way National Trail taken byJoe Cornish will raise funds for two mountain rescue teams.

The Great Ayton landscape photographer has donated the official photograph marking the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Way which will be celebrated on May 24.

A series of 50 prints from the photograph will be sold with all profits being donated to both the Cleveland and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Teams.

The photograph depicts the reclaimed slabs on the approach to one of the most spectacular natural features along the 109-mile trail, the sandstone crags called the Wainstones near Stokesley.

Each 14 x 11 inch hand printed image will be on sale priced £195 from the Joe Cornish Gallery in Northallerton and the two National Park Centres at Sutton Bank and Danby.

In addition a further 1000 greetings cards depicting the same image will also go on sale at the same outlets, with profits from each card sale also being donated to the mountain rescue teams.

Joe Cornish said: "The Cleveland Way is the second oldest and one of the most loved of our great National Trails. This image frames a section on which I have walked countless times on my way to the Wainstones.”

Malcolm Hodgson, National Trail Officer adds: “With so many walkers and runners enjoying the Cleveland Way, it’s very apt that the two charities that work so hard to keep people safe should benefit from this year’s anniversary celebrations.

“We’re delighted to be working with Joe who has been a great supporter of the Cleveland Way over the years and is one of the most outstanding photographers to have captured the beautiful landscape along the route.”

Both mountain rescue teams are entirely self-funded and run by volunteers. They respond to around 150 call outs each year, rescuing people that are missing or injured within the North York Moors. They also devote many hours of their time to training and provide valuable additional support to the emergency services during weather-related incidents.