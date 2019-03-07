Scalby School praised by Ofsted for 'high-quality teaching' and 'very well-behaved' pupils

Ofsted inspectors have heaped praised on Scalby School in Scarborough, saying it is a place where 'every pupil receives an education of the highest quality'.

Their report says 'staff morale is high', 'there is an atmosphere of mutual respect and care in the school' and that staff have 'worked effectively and diligently to improve attendance'.

Other stand-out comments include:

* Where staff expectations are high, pupils, supported by their peers, rise to the challenge.

* Pupils enjoy school and are, generally, very eager to learn. They are delighted to talk about their learning...are polite and aware of the needs of others.

* Parents and carers are almost universally happy with the service the school offers their children.

* The learning environment across the school is attractive and inviting, with many displays and celebrations of pupils’ work.

* There are also displays that remind pupils of the world beyond Scarborough and their important place as citizens of it.

Headteacher Michael McCluskie said: "I am, of course, delighted that the recent Ofsted inspection confirmed that Scalby School continues to be a good school.

"It was particularly satisfying that the inspectors highlighted the school’s relentless drive to improve the quality of teaching. At Scalby, we believe that this should always be the focus

of improvement strategies and training.

"We also work extremely hard to ensure the safety of every student and the inspectors recognised that we have a strong culture of safeguarding at the school.

"The report confirms that we have continued to make improvements since our last inspection in April 2012. This is testimony to the professionalism and dedication of all the adults who

are employed by the school or who contribute to the work of the school, including our support and site staff, our teaching assistants, our governors, our trustees and of course our teachers.

"The parents and carers of our students have also contributed to this successful inspection outcome through their support of the school’s vision and values.

"The report is a benchmark of where the school is on its path to provide a model of provision, which is measured by the highest standards nationally, and we will use the report as a basis

for our future improvement work.

"Our Ofsted report and our GCSE results in 2018 clearly show that our staff and students are living our vision of 'Being The Best You Can Be'."