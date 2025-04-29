​Scarborough Athletic Reserves sunk by Sculcoates Amateurs in League Cup semi-final

Boro Reserves.

​Scarborough Athletic Reserves were beaten 4-2 by Humber Premier League runners-up Sculcoates Amateurs in a closely contested Whiteheads Fish & Chips League Cup semi-final at Pocklington Town FC.

Scullies led 1-0 at the break, courtesy of a second-minute goal from Gael Nzayadio, and doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Jake Harman poked home. Boro reduced the arrears through Charlie Colley on 58 minutes, drawing level with a Robbie Scarborough spot-kick in the 73rd minute.

Sculcoates finished the game strongly, re-taking the lead on 82 minutes when Martin Jones netted in a crowded goalmouth, and wrapped up the win with a last-gasp Nzayadii strike, to clinch a final against champions South Cave.

Boro man of the match was Saikou Ceesay.