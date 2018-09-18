Scarborough Athletic v Tadcaster Albion - what you need to know

Scarborough Athletic conclude a run of three consecutive home games tonight with an Integro League Cup tie against familiar foes Tadcaster Albion.

Current form: The Brewers have lost four of their last five games, including a 1-0 defeat last time out at fellow Yorkshire outfit Ossett United. That run does also include a 4-0 demolition of Frickley. They have endured a relatively poor start to the season currently sitting in a lowly 16th place in the Evo-Stik East.

Boro on the other hand, have endured just two defeats all season, the most recent of which was the clubs last outing in a cup competition, last Tuesday's 3-2 loss at the hands of Marine. But Steve Kittrick's men did bounce back in style on Saturday with a 3-1 win over a strong Basford United side.

One to watch: Casey Stewart is someone who Boro fans may remember from the pre-season game at Harrogate, a clash in which he looked bright and caused Boro problems, as he linked up well with Jack Muldoon in particular.

With 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games this season, that is proving a fruitful move recruiting him as a replacement for now Boro man Will Annan, who was influential for Tad last season and Stewart is starting to have the same impact.

Team news: Tadcaster have major injury concerns ahead of this tie, with Aiden Savory, Pete Davison, Corey Roper and Joe Lumsden all ruled out, and to fill those gaps they are looking to their Under-18 side, with three members of the side who beat York City 3-1 in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night set to feature in some capacity.

Boro had Luke Dean and Matty Dixon back on Saturday and both are set to feature tonight, Kevin Burgess is still banned. Leon Scott could feature after his absence on Saturday. Tuesday will come too soon for Jack Johnson, but he is set to feature on Saturday.

Away view: The main thing for the visitors is that they avoid any further injuries to a squad already thin on the ground. There is clearly needle between the two clubs, and both sides will be going to win and after such a poor run of form this is a huge chance to really turn the feeling at the minute in the club from negative to positive. Assistant manager Simon Collins said: "We are at the bare bones for Tuesday, but we are going their to have a go."

Boss Steve Kittrick on tonight's clash with Tadcaster: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/scarborough-athletic-boss-kittrick-tadcaster-clash-has-huge-importance-1-9354476