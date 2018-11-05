Scarborough old Mersey-class lifeboat starts new life in Chile

Scarborough's old all weather lifeboat has been sold to Chile.

After being in use for 25 years, the Mersey-class Fanny Victoria Wilkinson and Frank Stubbs was replaced in 2016 by the new Shannon-class Frederick William Plaxton.

It's since been bought by Chile’s search-and-rescue service and arrived in Valparaiso a few days ago.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The lifeboat was sold by the RNLI in Poole, it was stripped of all the insignia and shipped to Chile.

"The old lifeboat saved dozens of lives and people were quite sad to see it replaced but it's still very good and it's been maintained to a very high standard."