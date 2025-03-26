Scarborough Swimming Club’s 9/10 years girls team earn historic finals double at Yorkshire Championship

The Scarborough Swimming Club Girls 13-14 and open team freestyle and medley teams.

Scarborough Swimming Club delivered an outstanding performance in the Yorkshire Championship team events, demonstrating the club's continued growth and competitive spirit.

The club entered seven teams across various age categories, showcasing a diverse range of talent.

These teams included the 9/10-year-old boys, 9/10-year-old girls, 11/12-year-old boys, 11/12-year-old girls, 13/14-year-old girls, and two 13-and-over girls’ teams.

Across the board, all teams swam with determination and skill, further cementing the club’s reputation as a breeding ground for exceptional talent in competitive swimming.

Scarborough Swimming Club's 9/10 girls freestyle and medley team made two finals.

A particularly remarkable achievement came from the 9/10-year-old girls' team, who stole the spotlight by advancing to the finals in both the 4x50m Freestyle and 4x50m Individual Medley events.

This marked an impressive milestone for the team and highlighted the collective strength and potential of this young squad.

Their outstanding performances underscored the swimmers' individual talents and their ability to work harmoniously as a cohesive unit, displaying excellent teamwork and resilience.

Coach David Renshaw expressed immense pride in the 9/10-year-old girls’ team, acknowledging the remarkable achievement of reaching finals in both events.

The Scarborough Swimming Club 11 & 12 Boys Freestyle and Medley Relay.team.

This milestone marked the club’s first team final in over a decade.

The swimmers – Eden De-Silva, Edie Firth, Skye Leighton-Armitage, and Maya Kovacs – each played a pivotal role in the team’s success, delivering exceptional individual displays that, when combined, propelled the team to new heights.

Renshaw said: "“I am incredibly proud of these four swimmers and my entire squad. They are driven, focused, and committed to achieving their goals.

“The work they put in day in and day out will undoubtedly lead them to even greater accomplishments in the future.

"Their swimming journey is only just beginning, and I have no doubt that they will continue to make waves both in the pool and in the world of competitive swimming.”