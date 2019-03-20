Shocking video shows people taking big risk as waves crash against Scarborough sea wall

This amazing footage shows three people, with two dogs, walking beside the sea wall along from Scarborough Spa, as waves crash in.

The three were on a stretch of coast between the Holbeck landslip and the Star Map, on Sunday afternoon, as high tide approached.

The video was sent to us by Alan West, who said: "Just after I filmed that, an older gentleman got dragged to the floor, and was on his back. I didn't record it as I was running as fast as I could to help him, but he got up and just carried on walking."

"It wasn't safe crossing there. We walked back up to the top, to Esplanade, and walked around."

The video comes after The Scarborough News published a dramatic photo showing a man standing on the sea wall near the Spa taking a selfie, as huge waves roll in behind him.

At the time the Coastguard warned of the consequences, and said "No picture or thrill is worth risking your life for."

"It only takes a few inches of fast moving water to knock you from your feet and you being potentially swept into the sea."

If you see someone acting dangerously on the coast or in trouble in the sea immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.