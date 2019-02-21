Amazing picture shows man risking his life on Scarborough sea wall for a selfie

Scarborough Coastguard has issued a warning over the dangers of the sea and wave-dodging, after an amazing picture was sent in by a reader to The Scarborough News, showing a man risking his life for the sake of a selfie.

The shot shows a man standing on the sea wall below the South Bay chalets, near the Spa, taking a picture in front of stormy waves.

The action has been criticised by the Coastguard who say standing so close to the edge could cost you your life.

A spokesperson from the team said: “No picture or thrill is worth risking your life for.

“It only takes a few inches of fast moving water to knock you from your feet and you being potentially swept into the sea. Once in the cold water, no matter how well you can swim, between cold shock and the action of the waves, survival time would likely only be a few minutes. Sadly, as proven in the past, that’s not enough time for rescue teams to reach you and save you.”

If you see someone acting dangerously on the coast or in trouble in the sea immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.