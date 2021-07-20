Sinking jet ski rescued by RNLI in Scarborough's North Bay
Scarborough RNLI's inshore lifeboat was called out last night after a jet ski got into difficulties in the North Bay.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:08 am
The rescue crew of three were about to start a search pattern when they spotted the sinking jet ski about a quarter of a mile out to sea, it was upside down and partly submerged in choppy water.
Aware that left unattended the jet ski could become a hazard rescue crews decided it was safe to tow it to shore, where they were helped by coastguards.
The jet ski driver and his partner were on the beach and no injuries were reported.
It later emerged that the jet ski driver had forgotten to insert a drain plug which had allowed the engine to flood.