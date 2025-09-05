Talking Pictures TV celebrates return of detective gem Sergeant Cork

John Barrie and William Gaunt star as Sergeant Cook and Bob Marriott

When Talking Pictures TV trum- peted the channel was reshowing Sergeant Cork – a series ‘unseen for decades’ – I thought, unsually for someone who loves vintage television, “Never heard of it.”

I got on the case, looking through my television, annuals, books and encyclopaedia. Why use ‘Google’ when you can mooch around pages, getting distracted, looking at pictures and wandering down memory lane?

Sergeant Cork was a British detective television series which aired between 1963 and 1968 on ITV.

It was a police procedural show that followed the efforts of two police officers and their battle against crime in Victorian London.

In all, 66 hour-long episodes were aired during the five-year run, although the last episode was not broadcast until January 1968, 16 months after the others.

It was created by the late, great detective genre expert Ted Willis who also masterminded Dixon of Dock Green.

I needed no more incentive – I watched the first episode, invested in a DVD collection which is on its way. Until they arrive, there has been YouTube.

There’s no blood, gore, forensic officers snapping on rubber gloves or detectives drinking themselves to death, singing, playing jazz or coping with tiresome personal issues.

I loved its straightforward plots, its Victorian London setting, its Cockney-cliched working classes and the no-nonsense coppers chasing down clues and apprehending the culprits.

The period settings are excellent. The first episode called The Case of the Reluctant Widow opens in the Crystal Dining Rooms with shouts from the ‘maitre’d’ of: “Two of dripping, egg and bubble, a cup of rosy and one kipper, well done.”

A hansom cap, the sound of horses’ hooves and swirls of ‘pea-soupers’ add up to splendid evocative stuff.

This is a world of great coats, corsets, bowlers, bowties, canes, moustache and whiskers. Lags go to ‘quod’ or ‘jug’ and men treat their wives to “a punch of fives in the whistle”.

Women are either skivvies and maids or upper class bored housewives or mistresses.

The star of the show is John Barrie, an accomplished theatre actor, and who might be remembered as Inspector Hudson in Z-Cars. His Sergeant Cork, of CID, is irascible, eccentric, messy and unpredictable.

He is a man of mystery; we never learn his first name. He is also a philosopher.

“Good time keeping is the best of all economies, lad,” he tells his sidekick Bob Marriott, played by William Guant, who introduces each Talking Pictures TV episode.

He went on to star as Richard Barrett in adventure series The Champions and the dad, Arthur Crabtree, in the sitcom There’s No Place Like Home.

Marriott is doubtless Doctor Watson to Sergeant Cork’s Holmes – without any of the vices of the Baker Street amateur sleuth. There’s even a housekeeper in the form of police station cleaner Mrs Beeney.

She had few lines but those she did deliver were corkers. She said of a murder suspect: “She went to bed a wife and woke-up a widow. Some women have all the luck.”

Cork and Marriott investigate the darkest of deeds: murder, robbery, blackmail and espionage.

There are murdered maids, murderous mistresses and profligate politicians and poisoners to contend with.

Notable guest stars include Joyce Carey, Carmen Silvera, Peter Sallis, Annette André, Rosalie Crutchley, Edward Woodward, Garfield Morgan, Warren Mitchell, Trevor Bannister, Jennie Linden, Mike Reid, Angela Thorne and Dame Cicely Courtneidge. They are all wonderful.

Sergeant Cork is on Talking Pictures TV on Sundays at 8.05pm.