Time to air your views on the relocation of Scarborough's main Post Office

Public consultation on the possible relocation of Scarborough's main post office has officially begun.

Last month, Post Office announced plans to move post office services on Aberdeen Walk into WH Smith.

The proposal, which attracted criticism by members of the public, would see the closure of the current branch.

However, Post Office say it will guarantee longer opening hours and the "long term viability of Post Office services".

Post Office’s Network and Sales Director Roger Gale said: “The vast majority of our 11,500 Post Offices, large and small, are successfully operated on a franchise basis with retail partners. We believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.”

Under current proposals, the services at the new branch would remain the same, with the exception of DVLA Photocard Driving Licence renewal and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application services and a cash machine. Services will include everyday banking for the UK’s high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange.

The Post Office would be in a dedicated area with five serving positions. Additionally, there will be two self-service kiosks for mails transactions including home shopping returns, E Top-Ups, and a range of bill payments.

The new branch will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday.

The public consultation will run until 28 December.

Views and comments can be provided online at postofficeviews.co.uk: by email at comments@postoffice.co.uk or by post to FREEPOST Your Comments