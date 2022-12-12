Last week the 840 Coastliner’s operators Transdev confirmed that it is under review until April and will only continue if granted a large subsidy by the county council.

It is understood that the Leeds-York-Malton route would remain, but the onward section serving Pickering, Thornton-le-Dale, Goathland, Whitby and many villages in between would be axed. The 843 Coastliner, which diverges at Malton to serve Scarborough, is unaffected.

Pickering Antiques owner Mark Witherington said: “For Pickering and the other areas, its loss is unthinkable. Not everyone has a car; nor do people also wish to drive all the time. It would impact on social visiting between families and friends, people travelling to medical appointments at Malton Hospital, and lead to a loss of business from holidaymakers and day trippers, as well as limiting shopping opportunities for local people.

A Coastliner bus in York

“Cutting the 840 just cannot be allowed.”

In 2018, a third Coastliner route, the 845 to Filey and Bridlington, was withdrawn.

Increases in fuel prices, staff wages and low passenger numbers in winterhave been blamed for its struggle to remain financially viable.

There have also been problems with driver shortages, leading to cancellations and delays which local residents said had deterred them using the service.

