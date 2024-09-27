A165 road closed between Muston and Filey due to flooding
North Yorkshire Police have warned of flooding in the Filey area.
North Yorkshire Police have advised: “There is currently flooding in the area of Muston near Filey on the A165 and the road has been closed.
“Drivers are asked to follow the diversions and not drive through the flood water as the waves that your vehicles cause put properties at risk of flooding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.