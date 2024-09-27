A165 road closed between Muston and Filey due to flooding

By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:35 BST
North Yorkshire Police have advised that there is currently flooding in the area of Muston near Filey on the A165 and the road has been closed.
North Yorkshire Police have warned of flooding in the Filey area.

North Yorkshire Police have advised: “There is currently flooding in the area of Muston near Filey on the A165 and the road has been closed.

Drivers are asked to follow the diversions and not drive through the flood water as the waves that your vehicles cause put properties at risk of flooding.

“Thank you for your patience and consideration to protect people's homes.” This comes after the intense weather conditions that occured yesterday and theough the night. Visit here for advice from North Yorkshire Police about driving in wet conditions and here for the weekend weather report.

