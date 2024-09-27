North Yorkshire Police have advised that there is currently flooding in the area of Muston near Filey on the A165 and the road has been closed.

North Yorkshire Police have warned of flooding in the Filey area.

North Yorkshire Police have advised: “There is currently flooding in the area of Muston near Filey on the A165 and the road has been closed.

“Drivers are asked to follow the diversions and not drive through the flood water as the waves that your vehicles cause put properties at risk of flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you for your patience and consideration to protect people's homes.” This comes after the intense weather conditions that occured yesterday and theough the night. Visit here for advice from North Yorkshire Police about driving in wet conditions and here for the weekend weather report.