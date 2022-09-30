National Highways is set to carry out essential maintenance on the A64 at Flixton Carr Bridge, which crosses the River Hertford, between Staxton and Seamer.

The repair work will see the carriageway resurfaced, new road studs fitted and road markings repainted, re-waterproof the surface and new expansion joints installed to replace old connections – which absorb bridge movements.

Roadworks on the A64 bridge will see a full closure in both directions across an entire weekend, with repairs starting on Friday October 7.

Simon Taylor, National Highways Project Manager said: “Our work will make sure the carriageway is well maintained and protected from the weather, which reduces the need for future roadworks in the area.

“We are doing it in term time after the school summer holidays, to ease the impact on nearby tourist attractions. We have worked closely with the local authority to devise a diversion route to minimise the impact of traffic on this rural community.”

The roadworks are scheduled to take place from 8pm on Friday October 7 until 6am on Monday October 10, with the A64 shut for the entire period.

Drivers are advised to plan their route and allow for extra travel time as a 24-mile diversion will be in place, which has been agreed with North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council and will increase travel times by up to 40 minutes.

The official diversion route takes drivers heading Westbound towards Malton from Scarborough off the A64 at the roundabout south of Seamer along the B1261 to East Ayton before joining the A170 to Pickering, and then the A170 to Malton until rejoining the A64.

National Highways said some of the equipment that will be used during the roadworks will be noisy, however, efforts have been made to ensure that the noisiest part of the work is complete before 11pm, where possible.

The repairs are weather dependent and cannot be completed during persistent rain. If wet weather halts the roadworks the project will be postponed and the A64 reopened as soon as possible.

The bridge closure coincides with further roadworks on the A64 between East Knapton and West Heslerton, near Malton.

Roadworks there will see both partial and full closures of the carriageway during the week and at weekends until late November.

Meanwhile, the weekend bridge closure will also clash with strikes across the rail network – compounding travel delays in the area.