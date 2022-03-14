Bridlington Bus Station welcoming passengers following £35,000 refurbishment

Cllr Claire Holmes and Colin Walker inside one of the new bus shelters at Bridlington Bus Station.

In order to give it a brighter look, East Riding of Yorkshire Council installed new blue and yellow bus shelters, railings and benches were painted blue, the site was deep-cleaned and some resurfacing work was carried out.

The station had to temporarily close for the work to take place, but it has reopened and is welcoming passengers and buses.

Councillor Claire Holmes, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, visited the bus station to see the work for herself, alongside Colin Walker, the council’s group manager for transportation services.

The newly refurbished Bridlington Bus Station.

Cllr Holmes said: “The new shelters and the newly painted railings and benches give the station a much brighter and more welcoming look, which was much needed.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to carry out this work and I’m sure passengers will approve.”