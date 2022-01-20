Carnaby level crossing to be closed overnight for annual testing work

The Bridlington Bay Road Level Crossing at Carnaby will be closed to through traffic overnight on Sunday, January 23 and Monday, January 24.

This is to allow annual level crossing testing work to take place, and be carried out and completed in a manner consistent with ensuring the safety of the public.

The crossing will be closed between 10.55pm and 5.30am.

The alternative route for traffic is via Moor Lane, Wilsthorpe Roundabout, Kingsgate, Bessingby Road, Bessingby Way Roundabout, Driffield Road, Main Street, Carnaby Roundabout and Bridlington Bay Road.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crossing will also be closed to through traffic on Sunday, February 13 and Monday, February 14 to allow for plain line stoneblowing works.

The road closure is necessary to enable the works to be carried out in a manner consistent with ensuring the safety of the public.

The crossing will be closed overnight between 10.55pm and 5.30am.

The alternative route for traffic will be via Bridlington Bay Road, Carnaby Roundabout, Main Street, Driffield Road, Bessingby Hill, Bessingby Road, Bessingby Way Roundabout, Kingsgate, Kingsgate Roundabout, Wilsthorpe Roundabout, Village Road and Moor Lane.