East Yorkshire Buses’ popular Coaster service celebrated for 'absolutely outstanding' customer care

East Yorkshire Buses operate local bus services in and around Hull, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Scarborough and into North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

In a review of nearly 200 customer service evaluations over the last 12 months, the Coaster service stood out for its exceptional friendliness and positive attitude.

In a blog post from Great Scenic Journeys, the Coaster service was deemed one of the friendliest routes in the UK, with passengers praising the drivers for their warm welcomes, helpful insights, and genuine hospitality.

Alex Warner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AJW Experience Group Limited, responsible for Great Scenic Journeys, said: “The drivers on the Coaster route were absolutely outstanding, making our reviewers and other customers instantly feel welcome, and giving great service throughout their journeys.

“They instilled a real 'feel good' factor that other customers were also commenting on. They really stood out for us among all of our reviews during 2023.”

Stuart Fillingham, Head of Commercial at East Yorkshire Buses said: “We take immense pride in the acknowledgement of our great customer service from many of our passengers who hopped on board our 2023 summer services.

“At East Yorkshire, we’re all about creating a memorable customer experience, so reviews like these are great to see. We’re looking forward to an even more remarkable summer season this year – stay tuned!”

The company’s Coaster Services 12 and 13 are currently running their winter timetable.