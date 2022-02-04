Hilderthorpe Road will be closed to through traffic later this month during sewer connection work

The section of the busy thoroughfare between the junctions of Beck Hill and Springfield Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Monday, February 21 and Monday, March 14.

The road will be closed to all traffic but access will be maintained for pedestrians. The road closure is necessary to enable the work to be carried out in a manner consistent with ensuring the safety of the public. The traffic order is valid for 18 months, but it is anticipated that the work will be completed within 22 days.