North Yorkshire Moors Railway release statement after car strikes train on level crossing

In a statement, the NYMR said: “We can confirm that there was a collision at around 14:00 on Sunday 21 May. A moving vehicle struck a generator wagon on the rear of the train at a Power Operated Gate Opener (POGO crossing) at Newbridge, near Pickering.

“The driver of the moving vehicle has been taken to hospital. No NYMR passengers or crew injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The police and emergency services are in attendance and the heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully co-operate, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority.

Pickering Station

"As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Board). Services will resume as of 4pm.”