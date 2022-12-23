Operators Transdev and East Yorkshire Buses will both take part in the new Government initiative, which introduces a cap and maximum single fare of £2 from January 1 2023.

The subsidy means some routes will be cut by as much as 87 per cent – with Transdev’s longest route, an 84-mile journey from Whitby to Leeds, available for £2 at any time or day.

Ticket prices will be capped from January 1 until March 31, with the Scarborough to Leeds Coastliner journey included, cut from £15 to £2.

Passengers will be able to travel between Scarborough and Leeds for just £2.

However, the 840 Coastliner route between Leeds, York and Whitby, which diverts at Malton, is expected to be axed as early as April and is currently under review. It would mean residents and visitors would be unable to reach Whitby from Leeds or York via public transport.

A Pickering antique shop owner has since launched a petition to save the under-threat bus service.

The Department for Transport said the Government was spending £60m on the Help for Household scheme, which is estimated to remove two million car journeys from the roads.

Alex Hornby, Transdev’s CEO, said: “We’ve been among the most successful operators in the country in attracting customers back to bus post-pandemic.

Transdev bus routes to and from the coast will be included in the Government scheme.

“Even so, we know there are still some who have yet to return to our routes and especially during the current cost of living crisis, we hope this money-saving promotion will attract them back on board.”

The £2 single adult fare will cover all journeys by East Yorkshire Buses and Transdev, with no restrictions on maximum journey distance. All payment methods are included within the cap: cash, card and contactless.