Scarborough commuters urged to plan ahead for latest rail strike by Rain, Transport and Maritime (RMT) Union

Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) will only be running a very limited service on this date and is recommending that people avoid travel and make their journeys either side of Sunday instead.

Anyone that needs to make an essential journey by rail should plan carefully, check before and allow plenty of extra time to travel as any services that do run will be very busy.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on Sunday.

TransPennine Express class 185 train

Information on the services the train company is intending to run on Sunday can be found here.

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

RMT strike action is also planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, as well as on Saturday June 4.

“We are recommending that customers avoid travel again this Sunday because of the planned strike and make their journeys either side of this instead.”

To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.