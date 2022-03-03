The strike, which has been called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, is expected to cause significant disruption to services across the North for the fourth consecutive Sunday.

An amended timetable will be in place with a very limited number of TransPennine Express (TPE) trains in operation.

The RMT has now announced a series of further strikes by conductor members on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and also on the weekends of April 16 and 17; April 30 and May 1; and June 4 and 5, which will cause more disruption for customers.

A TransPennine Express train.

TPE is urging those planning on travelling by train on Sunday March 6 or on any of the planned strike dates to consider whether their journey is really necessary and avoid travel if possible.

People making an essential journey are strongly urged to check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries and allow extra time as those trains that are running will be very busy.

Customers are reminded to double-check the last services of the day prior to making an essential journey.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “We are urging our customers to once again, plan ahead and consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary with a fourth day of strike action planned to affect our services on Sunday March 6.

“We are saddened and extremely disappointed that the RMT has now announced further strike dates in spring and into summer that will cause further, extended disruption to customers across our communities.

"By curtailing our ability to operate services, the union is not only affecting customers’ travel options, but also negatively impacting business across the North.”

On Sunday March 6, the following limited service will be in operation:

York – Scarborough

Manchester Victoria - York via Huddersfield and Leeds

Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds

Durham – Edinburgh

Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle

Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield

Cleethorpes - Doncaster

Bikes will not be permitted on-board on the strike dates.