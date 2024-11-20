TRAVEL UPDATE: Main roads now passable after snow flurries on Yorkshire coast
North Yorkshire Police say all main roads around the area are now passable after earlier snowfall hit the area.
This morning, the A169, A171 and A174 were blocked due to bad weather but all are now passable with care.
North Yorkshire Highways’ fleet of gritters has been working tirelessly to open routes – you can see the roads which have been gritted recently by clicking here.
Caution should still be taken on untreated surfaces and side roads.
Photographer Richard Ponter ventured out to capture images of the winter wonderland – check out his pictures here.
