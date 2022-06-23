The national event, which attracts anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister and Royal family takes place on Saturday June 25.

It is expected that there will be an increase in traffic in Scarborough across the weekend as, at the time of writing, there is set to be widespread disruption for visitors travelling to the coast with a rail strike scheduled for Saturday.

Here are all the available parking options in Scarborough:

Scarborough has several parking options available for Armed Forces Day.

On-Street Parking and Disc Zones

Scarborough operates more than 6,000 clock-controlled parking spaces around the town centre in disc zones, with free parking ranging from one to three hours.

Free disc clocks are available from the Customer First Centre in Scarborough as well as shops, businesses, hotels and holiday accommodation.

Pay and Display

Scarborough has two park and ride facilities, Seamer Road pictured, and a temporary site will also be in operation on Saturday.

There are 445 pay and display parking spaces available on Royal Albert Drive and a further 650 on-street charging parking spaces operated by North Yorkshire County Council which are all within walking distance of the event.

Disabled Parking

Limited disabled parking will be available along Valley Road on a first come first served basis. Drivers must display a blue badge with a vehicle.

Private Parking

More than 1,300 further private car parking spaces are available across the town, including:

• Balmoral NCP Car Park: 397 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Brunswick Shopping Centre: 350 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Pavillion Square: 80 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Palm Court Hotel on Vernon Road: 130 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

Park and Ride

Scarborough has two park-and-ride sites with 600 parking spaces each at A64 Seamer Road and A165 Filey Road with buses running every 20 minutes to South Bay and York Place.

The park and ride site, including the car park, is closed and locked 15 minutes after the last bus and there is no facility to reopen to recover trapped vehicles.

The last service to Filey Road leaving from South Bay is at 6.44pm and York Place at 6.49pm.

The last service to Seamer Road leaving from South Bay is at 6.39pm and York Place at 6.44pm.

Temporary Park and Ride

A temporary park and ride site is being set up on playing fields between St Leonard’s Crescent and the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line, off Barrowcliff Road. The postcode to enter into sat navs is YO12 6SR. It will also be signposted. There will be enough space for approximately 2,000 cars. Buses, provided by East Yorkshire Motor Services, will run to the seafront.

The park and ride will be open from 8am. The first bus will leave from Maple Drive at 9am and then run every 15 minutes until 7.45pm.

The return service from Royal Albert Drive will depart at 9.20am with buses running every 15 minutes until 8pm. Parking at the site and the bus journeys are free.

Bus operator Transdev is providing free travel for Yorkshire's serving military and veterans on Armed Forces Day. It includes the Coastliner route that links Scarborough to some inland towns and cities.

Council-owned Car Parks

A number of council-owned car parks are available on Armed Forces Day, but spaces are limited. Some car parks that are not included on this list have been shut - you can view a list of closures here.

• Castle Road Car Park: 59 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Falconers Road Car Park: 23 available spaces and six hours maximum stay

• Friar's Way Car Park: 74 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• North Street Car Park: 156 available spaces and six hours maximum stay

• North Terrace Car Park: 14 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Northstead Lower Car Park on Burniston Road: 96 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Northstead Upper Car Park on Ryndle Crescent: 556 available spaces (156 tarmac and 400 grass overflow) and 24 hours maximum stay

• Scalby Mills Car Park: 170 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Sea Cliff Road Car Park: 82 available spaces and three hours maximum stay

• St Nicholas Parade Car Park on Falconers Road: 13 available spaces and six hours maximum stay

• St Thomas Street Car Park: 123 available spaces and six hours maximum stay

• Victoria Park Car Park: 33 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay

• Victoria Road Car Park: 23 available spaces and six hours maximum stay

• Westwood Car Park: 107 available spaces and 24 hours maximum stay