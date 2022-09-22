North Yorkshire County Council has confirmed the works to take place are localised steel repairs and refitting of two new manholes.

The road is to be shut to vehicles for the full duration, but still passable for pedestrians.

The closure starts at 9am on Monday September 26, for 24 hours a day.

Whitby Swing Bridge.

