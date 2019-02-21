Video: Coastguard called out to reports of people wave dodging in Scarborough's North Bay

Coastguard teams have been called out to protect members of the public who were 'putting themselves in danger'.

Scarborough and Burniston coastguard rescue team along with Filey coastguard were called out to Scarborough's North Bay yesterday afternoon due to large swells causing overtopping.

Overtopping at North Bay.

Some people were wave dodging whilst others were getting too close to the sea wall railing which meant that they could have been seriously injured by the weight of water crashing onto the footpath.

Members of the team gave appropriate advice where necessary and proceeded to close the road from the Peasholm roundabout to the Toll House. The teams stood down when the sea subsided to the point where it was no longer causing a hazard.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Coastguard said: "Please do not drive around road closed signs and listen to the advice of the Coastguards. They are for your safety.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."