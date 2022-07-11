Walker rescued after falling off Cleveland Way cliff on Yorkshire Coast and becoming stuck

The incident took place just before 5pm on Friday July 8.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: "Our second call-out of the day - we were contacted by North Yorkshire Police who had received a report from a passer-by regarding concerns for a man with possible leg injuries. He appeared to be stuck on a cliffside below the Cleveland Way path, north of Sandsend. Both of our Land Rovers were deployed and a number of team members made their way to an RV-point on farmland east of Goldsborough. In view of the location we also contacted HM Coastguard who deployed some of their members.

"One of our team members soon located the man who had just managed to make it to the top of the cliff and onto the path. They were quickly joined by a Coastguard team who were able to render assistance to the man and at that point he was left in their care for further assessment and treatment as required.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Way at Sandsend.

"Thanks to everyone at Overdale Farm with access and assistance. Also many thanks to the gentleman who initially raised the alert - when contacted by our call-out officer he was able to provide a good account of the circumstances and location which helped significantly with the overall response.