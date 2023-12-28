Aftermath of Storm Gerrit: Flood warnings and alert issued for Scarborough and Whitby

Two flood warnings and an alert have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Yorkshire Coast including areas of Scarborough and Whitby.

Foreshore road and Sandside in Scarborough are the most at risk areas for flooding on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Strong winds may result in large waves and spray and overtopping on the coast.

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency which covers the North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. This alert is to notify residents in this area to be prepared.

This alert remains in force for the morning tide on Thursday (December 28).

Two separate ’act now’ flood warnings have been issued for Scarborough. The warnings cover Scarborough Sandside and Foreshore Road, with wave overtopping and spray likely to cause some localised flooding between 4:00am and 8:00am today.

The areas most at risk include properties on Sandside around the Old Harbour and properties on Foreshore Road from the roundabout to West Pier.

Further flooding is expected in the same areas on Thursday evening's tide, and Friday morning's tide at approximately 5:15am and 8:15am.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

“Plan for any driving routes to coastal roads, which may be flooded.

"Please stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous.