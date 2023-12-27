Will Storm Gerrit hit the Yorkshire coast? Here is your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After a turbulent Christmas period, heavy rains and strong winds are predicted for the rest of this week.

This week the Met Office are predicting heavy rain and strong winds for the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Strong gales of up to 46pmh are predicted today, and are set to stay until late Friday evening.

Heavy rain could cause flooding, with Storm Gerrit causing weather warnings across Yorkshire.

Although the nearby rain warning set by the Met Office does not cover the Yorkshire coast, the heavy rain could cause rivers to flood that lead to the coast.

This has caused a number of flood alerts to be issued for the Yorkshire coast by the Environment Agency, visit here to find out more.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Unsettled throughout the day with widespread, persistent and often heavy rain and strong winds. Rain initially falling as snow across the Pennines, but soon turning to rain.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 40mph, with a high of 46mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:23am and high tide is expected at 16:19pm.

Tonight:

Rain turning showery in nature but still heavy at times, perhaps wintry later over the Pennines, with a few clearer spells between showers. Winds remaining strong and gusty throughout.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Thursday:

Unsettled throughout Thursday with blustery showers. Some sunny spells possible, most likely to the east of the region. Showers perhaps turning into longer spells of rain overnight.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 40mph, with a high of 43mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:00am and high tide is expected at 16:59pm.

Friday:

Cloudy and breezy Friday with outbreaks of rain, wintry over hills, winds easing to give a frosty night. Rain and strong winds arriving into Saturday.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 39mph, with a high of 41mph, making it feel like 2 °C.