News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Aftermath of Storm Henck: East Yorkshire Council issues flooding advice for Bridlington and surrounding areas

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has published some advice following the heavy rains caused by Storm Henk seen across the region.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:08 GMT
Flooding has occurred across the East Riding due to heavy rainfall caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Richard PonterFlooding has occurred across the East Riding due to heavy rainfall caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Richard Ponter
Flooding has occurred across the East Riding due to heavy rainfall caused by Storm Henk. Photo: Richard Ponter

The East Yorkshire region has seen a lot of heavy rainfall over the last few days, including the outskirts of Bridlington, Driffield, Beverley and Hornsea. Storm Henk has caused further wet weather which has worsened a lot of floods in the area and has caused rivers to swell.

East Riding Council said via facebook: “We are aware of multiple instances of flooding across the East Riding. Our teams have been and continue to be out working to keep residents safe along with our many partners including Humberside Police, Humberside Fire & Rescue Service and the Environment Agency.

Read More
Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"We are working with partners to ensure that pumping is taking place across the East Riding at the locations in the greatest need of relief.

“Our services are stretched but we are getting out to all locations.

Residents are advised to keep away from flood waters and swollen rivers, and not to drive through flood water. It is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

“Driving through flooded roads can also push water into homes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest updates on flooding in the East Riding, and advice on what the council and other partners can do to help in the event of flooding, and how residents can help themselves and safeguard their properties, visit: https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergencies/preparing-for-emergencies/flooding/

Residents can also follow the council on its Facebook page for updates on the situation.

Related topics:BridlingtonEast Riding of Yorkshire CouncilResidentsEast Yorkshire