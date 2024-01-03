Aftermath of Storm Henck: East Yorkshire Council issues flooding advice for Bridlington and surrounding areas
The East Yorkshire region has seen a lot of heavy rainfall over the last few days, including the outskirts of Bridlington, Driffield, Beverley and Hornsea. Storm Henk has caused further wet weather which has worsened a lot of floods in the area and has caused rivers to swell.
East Riding Council said via facebook: “We are aware of multiple instances of flooding across the East Riding. Our teams have been and continue to be out working to keep residents safe along with our many partners including Humberside Police, Humberside Fire & Rescue Service and the Environment Agency.
"We are working with partners to ensure that pumping is taking place across the East Riding at the locations in the greatest need of relief.
“Our services are stretched but we are getting out to all locations.
“Residents are advised to keep away from flood waters and swollen rivers, and not to drive through flood water. It is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.
“Driving through flooded roads can also push water into homes.”
For the latest updates on flooding in the East Riding, and advice on what the council and other partners can do to help in the event of flooding, and how residents can help themselves and safeguard their properties, visit: https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergencies/preparing-for-emergencies/flooding/
Residents can also follow the council on its Facebook page for updates on the situation.