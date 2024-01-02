What's the weather like for the first week of 2024? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The first week of January is set to have a wet start, with rain predicted for most of Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the Bridlington area, a heavy rain warning has been issued for today (January 2) by the Met Office, find out more here.
Temperatures are expected to stay below 10 °C, with them set to get cooler as the week progresses.
The strong winds experienced over the festive period seem to be dropping this week, with no strong gusts predicted for the Yorkshire coast so far.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Dry and bright start in the east, cloudier with some drizzle possible over western hills. Cloud thickening through the morning, then rain, heavy at times, arriving late morning and continuing for the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 6 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:07am and low tide is expected at 13:58pm.
Tonight:
Rain, heavy at times, at first this evening. Rain becoming lighter during the evening, then clearing after midnight, with some clear spells developing.
Minimum temperature 3 °C.
Wednesday:
A mixture of some brighter spells, especially in the east, with scattered heavy showers, mainly in the west.
Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 5 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:48am and low tide is expected at 14:43pm.
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Showers could occur in the early morning, but weather drying out later in the day. Temperatures near average, but expected to become colder as the week progresses.
Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 3 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:34am and low tide is expected at 15:39pm.