East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued a further update about flooding and water levels across the area.

The council continues to monitor the situation and respond where necessary, along with many partner organisations, including Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency.

Although the situation has generally improved, and there is no significant further rainfall forecast, water levels in rivers and waterways remain high, and will continue to do so for several days. At the moment, flood defences across the region are working well, including the lagoons which form The Anlaby and East Ella; Cottingham and Orchard Park; and Willerby and Derringham Flood Alleviation Schemes.

The B1228 is now open at Sutton on Derwent, and all gullies have been cleaned. Hagg Bridge and Elvington Bridge are open and passable with care.

Bubwith bridge is open on the A163 and passable with care.

The Environment Agency are going to be closing Townend Lane in North Cave later today.

Drivers are again reminded not to drive along flooded roads; water is often deeper than it looks, and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float a car. Driving through flooded roads can also push water into homes. Drivers must always obey ‘road closed’ signs.

It is also important that residents out walking take extra care and avoid going into water, and do not allow their dogs and pets to do so. This can be extremely dangerous.

Some parks and grassland areas are experiencing ‘ponding’, where water collects in one spot and creates a large body of water. Those out walking should consider the depth of the water and their surroundings.

Residents should also be aware of drainage covers - during flooding, they can pop out, leaving a large hole that is not visible in flooded areas.