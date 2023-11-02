News you can trust since 1882
Amber flood alert issued for Bridlington- Here’s what you need to know

An amber ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
A flood alert has been issued for the North Sea Coast, from Bridlington to Barmston. Photo courtesy of Christian Brash.A flood alert has been issued for the North Sea Coast, from Bridlington to Barmston. Photo courtesy of Christian Brash.
The alert was issued at 6:01pm Thursday, November 1 and is set to stay in place throughout most of today and possibly tomorrow morning.

The warning covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

Properties could be at risk of flooding and residents should prepare themselves and their properties for possible flood.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the Bridlington area, which is in place from 6am November 2 until 6am November 3.

Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 20-30 mm widely, with 40-60 mm accumulating over high ground.

Strong easterly winds, becoming northerly by Friday morning, will accompany the rainfall, possibly exacerbating any impacts.

To check areas affected by the flood warning, visit the Environment Agency’s website.

