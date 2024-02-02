Are more storms coming this weekend? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Most of the weekend will stay dull and cloudy, with sunny spells expected to brighten up the Yorkshire coast sporadically.
Strong winds are predicted today (February 2) with gusts expected to reach 43mph.
The rest of the weekend will not be quite as blustery, but winds will remain strong throughout.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Temperatures rather mild, with plenty of cloud around, hill fog over the Pennines with drizzle for much of the day. Blustery winds continuing, especially strong over high ground. Best of any dry and bright weather in the east.
Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Winds may be around 37mph, with a high of 43mph expected making it feel like 7°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:41am and high tide is expected at 14:34pm
Tonight:
Remaining cloudy and windy over hills with intermittent drizzle. Clear spells developing along eastern parts, especially coasts where winds may ease. Cool.
Minimum temperature 4 °C.
Saturday:
A rather dry and bright day in the east with mostly light winds. Windy with early cloud and isolated showers over the Pennines. Cool over hills, but mild elsewhere.
Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 7°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:27am and high tide is expected at 15:27pm
Sunday:
Mild or very mild. Rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, the best of any breaks likely on Monday in the east. Blustery throughout.
Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Winds may be around 34mph, making it feel like 6°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:22am and high tide is expected at 16:49pmm