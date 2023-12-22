Christmas Eve chaos predicted as yellow wind warning issued for Scarborough Whitby and Bridlington

Christmas Eve to be disrupted on the Yorkshire coast by a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office.

Christmas Eve on the Yorkshire coast is set to be blustery, with a yellow wind warning in place for most of the day. Photo courtesy of Simon James Smith.

Strong, very gusty winds may again cause some travel disruption during Sunday, Christmas Eve.

The yellow wind warning issues by the Met Office covers the majority of the East coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is currently set to be in place from 12am Christmas Eve morning and will continue all day until 22:00pm at night .

Gusts could reach up to 42mph in Scarborough, 41mph in Whitby and 38mph in Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office have said: “The windy lead-up to Christmas continues, with a likely peak in westerly winds during Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph look like being widespread, with some areas seeing values closer to 60 mph, particularly over and to the lee (east) of the Pennines. "Here there is the chance that a few locations could see potentially damaging gusts to around 70 mph. Drivers of high-sided vehicles in particular are likely to experience some difficult travelling conditions.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change. Particularly when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Visit https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/weather for the latest weather updates on the Yorkshire coast.