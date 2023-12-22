Will it be a White Christmas? Here is your weather report until Boxing Day for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

With Christmas fast approaching, here is the weather report for the Yorkshire coast up until Boxing Day.

Snow is expected in Scotland this Christmas, but the Yorkshire coast is likely to miss out on a white Christmas, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Those wanting a Christmas day stroll or a Boxing Day dip will be met with a drop in temperatures after a relatively mild weekend.

According to the Met Office, it will remain windy for many today (December 22), with further periods of rain likely to sweep in from the west, and some snow across Scotland.

It remains generally rather unsettled for the weekend before Christmas, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing rain and strong winds to parts of the UK.

Rain will be heaviest in the west and northwest through the weekend, with any settling snow likely confined to northern Scotland on Friday night into Saturday morning. Central and eastern areas of the UK could remain mostly dry.

Dave Hayter, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said: “Christmas Day will likely see a continuation of unsettled, mainly showery, weather in the northwest, including Northern Ireland. While the day may start damp in southern and central areas, that rain should clear into the English Channel through the evening.”

A White Christmas – which is defined by the Met Office as a single snowflake falling on Christmas Day – is likely in some areas of the UK, but not expected on the Yorkshire coast.

Here is your day-to-day forecast until Boxing Day, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy throughout with outbreaks of rain at times, heaviest and most prolonged over the Pennines, drier toward eastern coasts. Another windy day, although less so than yesterday. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:09am and high tide is expected at 12:22pm

Tonight:

Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain initially, perhaps drier away from the Pennines later. Winds easing early evening away from hills, though strengthening for all again overnight.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Another, cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain, these heaviest over the Pennines. Mild.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 38mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:13am and high tide is expected at 13:19pm

Christmas Eve:

Cloudy and blustery on Christmas Eve with rain and drizzle. Strong winds with a high of 43mph are expected at around 12pm, with winds starting to settle throughout the night.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 37mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:09am and high tide is expected at 14:10pm

Christmas Day:

Drier and less windy with a chance of showers on Christmas Day. Rain is most likely to hit the Yorkshire coast in the morning, around 9am. Sporadic showers could then hit for most of the day.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:58am and high tide is expected at 14:55pm

Boxing Day:

Dry and bright Boxing Day, as winds ease further. Temperatures will be turning generally cooler and some winter sun is expected in the morning, between 9am and 12pm.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 2 °C.