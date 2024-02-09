Could more snow be on the way this weekend? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

More wintry weather could be on the way today. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Further sleet and possible snow is predicted today, with heavy rainfall expected later in the day.

Flood warnings are still active on the Yorkshire coast following the intense period of snow and rain this week. Visit here for more information.

The Met Office predicts that Saturday could be a lot clearer, with some sunny spells, however Sunday will have further showers.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy with spells of rain, perhaps falling as sleet or snow over the highest ground at first. Later scattered heavy showers will arrive from the south. Hill fog will frequently affect high ground through today.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:47am and high tide is expected at 15:44pm

Tonight:

Showers or longer spells of rain this evening. Overnight dry and clearer conditions will arrive, although as the winds ease patchy fog or low cloud is likely to form.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Saturday:

Early patchy fog or low cloud will gradually clear. Then dry with bright or sunny spells, light winds and temperatures close to average.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:32am and high tide is expected at 16:27pm

Sunday:

Sunday showers or longer spells of rain. Fog changing to overcast by late morning. Wind staying mostly calm throughout the day but picking up throughout the night and into Monday. Temperatures mainly close to average.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 4°C.