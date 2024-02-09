A number of flooding warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the Yorkshire Coast including areas of Scarborough and Bridlington. Photo: Richard Ponter.

An ‘act now’ flood warning has been issued for North Sea coast at Bridlington, especially Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion.

Strong winds and spring tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on the coast this morning.

Areas most at risk include the north side of the dock area, properties on Harbour Road and the Floral Pavilion from 02:00am until 10:00am this morning. Residents are advised to avoid walking, cycling or driving through areas where waves are overtopping.

Another lower level ‘prepare’ flood alert has been issued for the for North Sea coast at Bridlington in general.

Areas most at risk include the North Sea Coast from Bridlington to Barmston, particularly Bridlington North Pier from 2:00am until 10:00am this morning.

A similar flood alert has been issued for the Upper River Derwent, as river levels rise after the recent mix of snow and rainfall.

Areas most at risk include local roads and low-lying land around the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around the Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton. Further rain and snow is forecast today.

Residents are advised to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.