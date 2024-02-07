Snow update: Weather forecast changed as snow and ice warning issued for Scarborough and Whitby
A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.
The snow and ice warning will now be in place from 6am Thursday (February 8) until 6am Friday (February 9).
The area that the warning covers has now been updated, with snow mainly missing the Bridlington area. Scarborough and Whitby could still be affected however.
The wintry weather means that here is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off, alongside travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected.
The Met Office have said: “The warning area has been extended further south to include a greater portion of the Midlands. The likelihood of impacts has been increased, particularly across north Wales, Peak District and south Pennines.
"A band of rain, sleet and snow will move north on Thursday. At low levels, accumulating snow will be very variable with some places seeing little or no snow, whilst others see 2-5 cm accumulate over a few hours before gradually thawing later Thursday and overnight.
"Over higher ground, mainly above 200 metres, 5-10 cm of snow is likely, with higher totals for higher ground of North Wales and the south Pennines. Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places, particularly over higher ground.”