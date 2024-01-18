Further weather warning issued: Up to 70mph winds predicted for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this weekend

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds.

The wind warning will affect the Yorkshire coast throughout Sunday and into Monday. Photo courtesy of Simon Hulme.

The weather warning is currently set to be in place from 6am Sunday morning (January 21) and will continue all day and through the night until 6am Monday morning (January 22).

The warning covers most of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office have said: “Strong winds are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into early Monday across parts of England and Wales.

“Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).

“There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain with further updates to the warning to be expected over the coming days.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”