STORM ISHA: Further severe wind weather warning issued by Met Office in update for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds to the Yorkshire coast, causing the Met Office to issue a new ‘amber’ weather warning.

A yellow weather warning has already been issued for the coast, however the timings of this has been updated to last between 12pm Sunday (January 21) until 12pm Monday (January 22).

However, the Met Office has now issued an update after Storm Isha was named, and the Yorkshire coast now has an overlapping, more severe wind warning.

The amber strong winds warning is in place from Sunday 6pm, until Monday 9am, and covers most of Northern England, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

The Met Office believes that disruption to travel is likely. There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There may be some some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations are also likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The Met Office have said: “Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening.

“Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80 mph is possible at times.

“During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning.”