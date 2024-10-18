Gales, floods and fog: Here's your weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend there will be flood alerts and warnings on Saturday morning and incredibly strong winds on Sunday, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

A very unsettled weekend is predicted on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With flood warnings and alerts in place for Saturday morning and gales with heavy rain expected on Sunday, this weekend is set to be tumultuous.

Flood warnings and alerts are in place for Bridlington and Whitby due to the high tides expected on Saturday morning, Visit here for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to stay similar, with significant wind chill predicted on both Friday and Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Morning fog patches gradually lifting and clearing as a breeze develops. Becoming fine with bright spells by late morning. Increasingly windy later, with hazy sunshine, followed by outbreaks of rain over western hills. Warm.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:01am and low tide is expected at 11:32am.

Tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thickening cloud and strong winds, as bands of intermittent light rain edge eastward through the evening. Heavy rain will follow through the early hours, moving east toward dawn. Flood alerts and warnings are in place on the North Sea coast, including Whitby and Bridlington. Visit here for more information.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Cloud and rain clearing eastern counties through the morning. Becoming dry and bright with plenty of sunny spells and a little patchy cloud over hills. Light winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:44am and low tide is expected at 12:12pm.

Sunday:

Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning.Becoming very windy with gales or severe gales and a spell of heavy rain on Sunday, drier later. Windy with isolated showers into Monday.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 38mph, with highs of 47mph, making it feel like 8°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:28am and low tide is expected at 12:51pm.