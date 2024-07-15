Heavy rain and possible floods: Here’s your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is expected to be wet and cloudy on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

With a rain weather warning in place for later today, the rest of the week looks unsettled and wet on the Yorkshire coast.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the Yorkshire coast from 3pm today (July 15), until 9am tomorrow (July 16). Click here to find out more.

The rest of the week seems to stay wet but warm, with some sunny spells on Wednesday.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ on Monday and Wednesday, but will drop to a ‘medium’ level on Tuesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

There is a yellow weather warning for heavy rain from 3pm today until 9am tomorrow, which could cause some flooding.

Some cloud at first in the north, but soon brightening up with sunny spells developing for many, but also the odd shower.

Starting to cloud over in the afternoon, perhaps with rain by late afternoon. Feeling warmer, with light winds

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:16am and high tide is expected at 11:17am.

Tonight:

Cloud thickening and becoming murky during the evening, with outbreaks of rain becoming more persistent during the night, this potentially heavy with a risk of thunder.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tuesday:

Heavy rain is expected until approximately 9am.

Mostly cloudy for the rest of Tuesday with outbreaks of rain or showers, these potentially heavy at times with a risk of thunder. Rain and cloud clearing during the evening.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:22am and high tide is expected at 12:27pm.

Wednesday:

Probably dry with sunny spells on Wednesday, before turning more unsettled with the potential for further heavy rain into Thursday and Friday. Likely warm on Wednesday, then near average.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:30am and high tide is expected at 13:45pm.