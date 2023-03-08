Here’s the exact time it’s going to snow on the Yorkshire coast as yellow weather warnings extended
Yellow weather warnings have been forecast for the borough of Scarborough this week.
They are in place for heavy snow and ice, and are in place for the borough of Scarborough, including Whitby and the North York Moors, from 7am tomorrow, Thursday March 9 until 2pm on Friday March 10.
When is it going to snow?
According to the Met Office, snow is expected to hit Scarborough from 5am on Thursday March 9.
Showers of snow are expected throughout the day.
It is expected that it will hit Whitby at midnight tonight, before starting to snow again at 10am tomorrow morning.
Castleton will be struck by snow from 8am tomorrow morning, until 12noon Friday.
Snow is expected in Goathland and Grosmont at 9pm tonight, and then again tomorrow from 11am through until 3pm on Friday.
Occasional snow showers are expected in Bridlington from 9pm tonight.
What do the weather warnings mean?
The Met Office says snow showers are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some, and will continue to cause disruption through until Wednesday.
There is a small chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.
Weather cameras can be found on North Yorkshire County Council’s website here.