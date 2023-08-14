Here’s when the rain will stop as yellow weather warning issued for the Yorkshire coast

There is a yellow weather warning set across the Yorkshire coast, which is estimated to stop at 9:00pm this evening.

Whitby and Scarborough are predicted to be affected, with Bridlington narrowly missing the weather system.

The heavy rain is predicted to affect the coast from 12am this morning, continuing until approximately 9:00pm this evening.

What to expect:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures

There could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses could also occur.

After Monday night, the rain is set to mostly clear, with sporadic showers predicted Tuesday and drier weather expected as the week progresses.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office

Today:

A cooler and cloudier day with outbreaks of rain, which is likely to be heavy at times, and fairly persistent over higher ground. Risk of thunder in heavier bursts, particularly from early afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:21am and high tide is expected at 16:11pm

Tonight:

The heaviest rain is expected to clear quickly this evening, but outbreaks of lighter rain remain likely until the early hours of the morning. Some clearer spells are possible later.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

Any early low cloud will lift and break to allow sunny spells and some generally light showers. Feeling warmer, with lighter winds.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:02am and high tide is expected at 16:51pm

Wednesday:

Potential for some early patchy fog or low cloud Wednesday, quickly clearing to allow sunny spells and the odd light shower.

Maximum temperature 18°C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 16°C.