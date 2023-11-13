The weather is expected to be windy and wet today on the Yorkshire coast, thanks to Storm Debi's arrival. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Met office have issued a yellow wind warning for the Yorkshire coast which is expected to last until 6pm this evening.

Wind gusts are expected to get up to approximately 53mph today.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up

However, winds are expected to lessen overnight, meaning Tuesday is predicted to be much calmer.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Persistent and heavy rain through the morning, accompanied by very strong winds or gales due to Storm Debi. Rain easing to isolated showers in the afternoon, with some drier interludes possible, but staying windy, with gales continuing across the Pennines.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 45 mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:58am and high tide is expected at 15:58pm.

Tonight:

Clear spells and isolated showers into the evening as winds ease overnight. Lighter winds by the early hours, with a mixture of clear spells and heavy showers through to dawn.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Bright with sunshine and occasionally heavy showers especially in the west on Tuesday. Winds also strengthening over hills for a time. Temperatures near normal for the time of year.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 14 mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:29am and high tide is expected at 16:33pm.

Wednesday:

Further sunshine and showers on Wednesday, with rain expected to clear in the evening and into the night. Dry start Thursday, becoming wet and windy later. Temperatures close to average.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 27 mph, making it feel like 6 °C.