Storm Debi: Yellow wind warning issued by Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Storm Debi has caused a yellow wind warning to be issued by the Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Photo: Richard Ponter

The weather warning is in place from 4am today, Monday, November 13, until 6pm this evening.

The warning covers the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, Storm Debi has the potential to bring very strong and disruptive winds

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris, warns the Met Office.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

The Met Office have said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”