News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Storm Debi: Yellow wind warning issued by Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Due to Storm Debi hitting the UK in the early hours of the morning, a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for wind across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Nov 2023, 07:22 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:29 GMT
Storm Debi has caused a yellow wind warning to be issued by the Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Photo: Richard PonterStorm Debi has caused a yellow wind warning to be issued by the Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Photo: Richard Ponter
Storm Debi has caused a yellow wind warning to be issued by the Met Office for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. Photo: Richard Ponter

The weather warning is in place from 4am today, Monday, November 13, until 6pm this evening.

The warning covers the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, Storm Debi has the potential to bring very strong and disruptive winds

Strong winds could cause injuries and danger to life from flying debris, warns the Met Office.

Most Popular

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also occur.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents can expect that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Read More
Here are 31 photos of Storm Babet battering Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby

The Met Office have said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”

Today’s weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast has seen rain already, with heavy rain expected until the evening. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around be 11°C.

Here is your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Related topics:Met OfficeYorkshireWhitbyScarboroughBridlingtonNorth YorkshirePower cuts