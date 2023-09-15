Is the weekend going to be sunny? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to stay mild, however strong winds could cool temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Today is expected to stay mild, with sunny spells predicted in the afternoon.

However on Saturday, winds could get up to 30mph which will bring cooler temperatures to the Yorkshire coast.

Outbreaks of rain are also predicted for the entire weekend, with some sunny spells in between.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ on Friday and Saturday, but will progress to ‘medium’ on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Overnight rain still lingering in the north to start the day. Drier and brighter conditions across the south feeding northwards to allow good sunny spells for many by the afternoon. Feeling warm in general, but cooler in the cloudier north.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 17 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:38am and high tide is expected at 17:30pm.

Tonight:

Becoming cloudy across many areas overnight, with some mist and fog developing and a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle in places.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Saturday:

A dull and largely cloudy day with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over hills. Feeling much cooler than of late given cloudy skies and a moderate northeasterly breeze.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, with an expected high of 30mph from 13:00pm til 16:00pm. This will make it feel like 13 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:06pm and high tide is expected at 18:00pm.

Sunday:

Largely fine at first, but showers developing later Sunday into Monday, with a risk of heavy, thundery downpours. Often breezy and cool.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 13 °C.